Judge rules Paso Robles slum lords can evict tenants

September 30, 2019

By CCT STAFF

A San Luis Obispo County judge is allowing the owners of a Paso Robles apartment complex that is infested with vermin and plagued with numerous other hazards to evict their tenants. On Friday, the owners of the 55 unit Grand View Apartments began serving 60 to 90 day eviction notices.

The Santa Barbara couple who own the property, Ebrahim and Fahimeh Madadi, are required to provide tenants $1,000 for relocation expenses and to return security deposits within seven days after tenants move out, according to court documents.

In May, a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of tenants of the Grand View Apartments alleging a vermin infestation, severe mold and dangerous gas and electric lines, according to the suit. A few weeks later, Judge Ginger Garrett issued a temporary restraining order requiring the landlords to stop collecting rent until necessary repairs are made.

However, rather than make the repairs, estimated at $2.5 million, the landlords elected to close their business. While attorneys for the tenants argued that forcing the tenants to vacate was retaliatory against them for attempting to change their living conditions, Garrett ruled on behalf of the landlords.

“We are disappointed by the court’s ruling,” said attorney for the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation Stephanie Barclay. “We were hoping to get more time for the tenants, but unfortunately the law allows Grand View to go out of business instead of making the apartments safe and habitable for its tenants. Some municipalities have ordinances in place that provide extra tenant protections, but such protections do not exist in San Luis Obispo County.”


Boldguy

Underlying issue is, what were the rents that they were paying?

Was it cheap and the landlords kept it that way by not doing much maintenance?

More often than not this goes the other way, the landlord goes through and fixes them up and raises the rent accordingly,then the tenants complain that they can’t afford the new rents!

Chicken or the egg, who got greedy, the tenants or the landlord?

When i was a young whipper snapper, i rented a sub standard house, fixed it up, did any necessary repairs, I loved the cheap rent and wanted it to stay that way:)


09/30/2019 3:31 pm 
09/30/2019 3:31 pm
Russ J

The owners should go out of business. They are horrible people. Let someone else take the property over. Unfortunately the amount of rent paid probably reflected the poor conditions. Too bad housing is so scarce.


09/30/2019 2:50 pm 
09/30/2019 2:50 pm
LAWMAN1

Good-Bye Grand view….Hello New Hotel..


09/30/2019 2:48 pm 
09/30/2019 2:48 pm
seeking truth

If the living conditions were that bad why would they want to stay longer? Another article stated that the tenants were not paying any rent, perhaps that is the real reason. You can not have it both ways. You cannot refuse to pay rent and expect the landlord to keep investing more money into the building. Where would the money come from? If the cost to repair is too high, the landlord has the right to shut it down. If you implement rent control you will see a lot more of this. I do not know if these people are slum lords or not but either way the property owner has the right to close it down if they have had too many complaints or if the cost of repairs are too high.


09/30/2019 1:49 pm 
09/30/2019 1:49 pm
corvidae

The lack of affordable housing answers your question.


The landlords were collecting rent without resolving the issues and concerns brought forth by the tenants, from what I recall earlier articles stating. At that rate, the courts ruled to in favor of the tenants in what would be comparable to prorating rent.


09/30/2019 2:06 pm 
09/30/2019 2:06 pm
﻿