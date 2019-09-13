Front Page  »  

PG&E agrees to $11 billion wildfire settlement

September 13, 2019

PG&E Corporation reached an $11 billion settlement regarding a group of insurance claims related to the 2017 and 2018 Northern California wildfires, PG&E announced on Friday. The company has now reached agreements with two of the three major groups of wildfire litigants. [Cal Coast Times]

In May, Cal Fire investigators determined PG&E power lines caused the 2018 Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive blaze in state history. The Camp Fire killed 85 people, burned 153,336 acres and destroyed 18,804 structures.

“PG&E remains committed to working with the individual plaintiffs to fairly and reasonably resolve their claims and will continue to work to do so” the company said in its press release.

PG&E’s share price increased more than 7 percent on Friday, as the settlement figure was less than the $20 to $30 billion sought by litigants.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jorge Estrada

Watch the feed frenzy, maybe two billion will go the private loss and 9 billion will go to every agency that exists including some new ones yet to be created.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
09/13/2019 2:52 pm
Jorge Estrada

El publico stupido.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/13/2019 2:48 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

PG&E will sell assets to pay this and will be broken up into many smaller companies. Then cities like San Luis Obispo, who broker electricity to residents through the Community Choice Aggregation- Monterey Bay scheme, will be buying electricity from multitudes of providers who will charge whatever they want to a captive audience. Be sure to opt out of this latest scam in December.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
09/13/2019 1:08 pm
﻿