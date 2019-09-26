Pickup truck crashes into Grover Beach house
September 26, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A pickup truck crashed into a house in Grover Beach Wednesday morning, which caused major damage to the home, but no injuries.
At about 9 a.m., the Chevrolet pickup drove off the 900 block of The Pike and crashed into the home on the 1900 block of Carmel Court, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. The collision left the truck wedged inside the home.
The driver emerged from the crash uninjured.
It is unclear what caused the driver to go off the road. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
