Santa Barbara County releases names of 22 killed in boat fire
September 7, 2019
By STAFF
Santa Barbara County officials on Friday released the names of 22 of the 34 people who were killed in the Conception dive boat disaster.
The Coroner’s Office, with the assistance of rapid DNA technology, has now been able to positively identify 23 of the 33 victims recovered and will release the names of those whose families have been notified. As positive identification and relatives are notified, officials plan to release more names.
As of Friday afternoon, Santa Barbara County released the following 22 names of victims:
Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, of Los Altos
Justin Carroll Dignam, 58, of Anaheim
Daniel Garcia, 46, of Berkeley
Marybeth Guiney, 51, of Santa Monica
Yulia Krashennaya, 40, of Berkeley
Alexandra Kurtz, 26, of Santa Barbara,
Caroline McLaughlin, 35, of Oakland
Ted Strom, 62, of Germantown, Tennessee
Wei Tan, 26, of Goleta
Kendra Chan, 26, of Oxnard
Angela Rose Quitasol, 28, of Stockton
Evan Michel Quitasol, 37, of Stockton
Nicole Storm Quitasol, 31, of Imperial Beach
Michael Quitasol, 62, of Stockton
Carol Diana Adamic, 60, of Santa Cruz
Andrew Fritz, 40, of Sacramento
Charles McIlvain, 44, of Santa Monica
Steven Salika, 55, of Santa Cruz
Tia Salika-Adamic, 17, of Santa Cruz
Neal Gustav Baltz, 42, of Pheonix, Arizona
Patricia Ann Beitzinger, 48, of Chandler, Arizona
Vaidehi Campbell, 41, of Felton
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines