Man accused of committing 2023 Lompoc shooting

May 22, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Nearly three years after a shooting in Lompoc, detectives have named the alleged shooter, a man who is already in custody.

Shortly before 7 a.m. on July 10, 2023, a caller reported a shooting in the 100 block of N. M Street. Police arrived at the scene and contacted a man, later identified as Michael Richard Mendibles. Officers searched the area and located a discarded firearm, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Mendibles, 40, had possessed the discarded firearm. Detectives also determined Mendibles had shot at a subject.

On Thursday, detectives authored an arrest warrant for Mendibles, who was already in custody over a separate crime. Lompoc police are asking prosecutors to charge Mendible with felony assault with a firearm on a person.

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