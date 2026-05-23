SLO County unemployment rate continues steady decline

May 23, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment rate fell slightly in April to 4.0%, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday. During the same time, unemployment rates in California and the United States also declined.

The county unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in March to 4.0% in April.

During April, job gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector which garnered 400 jobs while the local government sector added 100 jobs.

In the job losses category, the retail sector eliminated 100 jobs.

San Luis Obispo County is ranked eighth out of 58 California counties for lower numbers of unemployed workers. SLO County’s unemployment rate is lower than the state’s 5.0% rate and equal to the national average of 4.0%.

In California, Mono County at 3.2% has the lowest unemployment rate and Imperial County comes in on the bottom with an unemployment rate of 16.5%.

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