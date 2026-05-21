Prosecutors charge two suspects in Templeton Feed and Grain arson fire

May 21, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against two people on Wednesday regarding the July 4, 2025 arson fire that destroyed the historical Templeton Feed and Grain, District Attorney Dan Dow announced on Thursday.

Michael Joseph Steele, 38, 0f Morro Bay is accused of driving a 16-year-old boy to Bakersfield to purchase the illegal fireworks that destroyed the Templeton Feed and Grain building. Steele is facing six counts of criminal conduct arising from his role in assisting the juvenile in finding, purchasing, and transporting illegal fireworks and explosive devices to San Luis Obispo County.

Steele posted a $200,000 bond and remains out of custody.

Steele’s charges include child endangerment, possession of ingredients to make a destructive device or explosive, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks with a gross weight of less than 25 pounds, possession of dangerous fireworks, and possession and storage of unregistered fireworks.

The teen arsonist allegedly launched fireworks onto the roof of Templeton Feed and Grain, destroying the granary and damaging the retail structure. He is facing charges of arson of a structure, possession of the ingredients to make a destructive device or explosive, possession of unaltered dangerous fireworks with a gross weight of less than 25 pounds and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Both suspects are scheduled for arraignments on June 4, one in SLO County Superior Court and the other in juvenile court.

“The illegal use of explosive devices and fireworks puts lives at risk, destroys irreplaceable property, and tears at the fabric of our communities,” Dow said. ” The Templeton Feed and Grain fire is a powerful and painful example of the real and lasting harm that results from this type of reckless and unlawful behavior. Every person who participates in obtaining, possessing, transporting, or using illegal explosives or fireworks will be held accountable.”

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