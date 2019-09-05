SLO airport adds flights to Portland and San Diego

September 4, 2019

Officials at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport announced Wednesday the addition of daily, non-stop flights to San Diego and Portland starting in 2020. [Cal Coast Times]

Alaska Airlines will begin flights to San Diego on January 7 and to Portland on June 18. Flight are projected to arrive and depart daily between noon and 6 p.m.

Airport director Kevin Bumen projects the new destinations will usher in 21 new airport jobs and $10 million in economic impact to the area.

In 2017, the airport opened a new terminal as part of a plan to attract potential businesses and increase the areas growing tourism market by adding more destinations.

On Oct. 17, Contour Airlines is slated to begin weekly round-trip service to Las Vegas.

