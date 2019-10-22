Front Page  »  

Bales sentenced to more than six years for death of Morro Bay pastor

October 22, 2019

Emily Bales

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Los Osos woman who struck and killed a Morro Bay pastor while driving intoxicated was sentenced to state prison for six years and four months on Monday, though she could quickly be appearing before a parole board. [Tribune]

On Nov. 18, 2018, Emily Bales, 25, was driving drunk on Ramona Avenue in Los Osos when she struck and killed Pastor Dale Paulsen of the Morro Bay Presbyterian Church, who was taking a walk. Hours before his death, Paulsen announced to his congregation that he planned on retiring.

Before getting behind the wheel and attempting to drive home, Bales was drinking with friends at a bar. Bales was texting, in addition to driving drunk, when the crash occurred, according to court testimony.

Following the crash, Bales fled the scene.

On Sept. 18, Bales pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated without gross negligence but with a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene of the crash. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two charges related to the DUI resulting in death and one count of hit-and-run resulting in injury.

Then on Monday, San Luis Obispo Judge Craig van Rooyen sentenced Bales to six years and four months behind bars. Van Rooyen noted Bales’s sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene alone equates to five years in prison.

But under state law, Bales will be eligible to go before a parole board after about one year, according to the district attorney’s office.

Pastor Dale Paulsen

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, Deputy District Attorney Danielle Baker said in a statement that Bales chose to leave Paulsen dead on the side of the road like an animal and her crimes were not just a terrible mistake.

However, Paulsen’s son, Andrew Paulsen, and sister, Lynne Paulsen, delivered a victim impact statement in which they said the family has forgiven Bales. Lynne Paulsen said she hopes Bales turns the catastrophe into something positive.

Dale Paulsen is survived by his widow, three sons and seven grandchildren, the family said in the statement.

Bales’s attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, said his client met with Paulsen’s widow on Friday. The pastor’s widow previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bales, which was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount on Aug. 15.

A restitution hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for Jan. 27.


Cindy

Dan Dow first ran on rehabilitating criminals. Now all he wants is the maximum for everyone as if that helps society and not his need for vengeance and power. People who commit a crime, but are not usually criminals, are more likely to become law abiding citizens if they do not spend years in prison with the worst of society. Dow overcharges, and then tries to plead cases down. He permits his staff and law enforcement to withhold evidence and lie, anything to win. It should be about justice.


Why is he angry that Bales may become a productive member of society, something the victim’s family wants?


10/22/2019 4:07 pm
AmericaTheFree

“But under state law, Bales will be eligible to go before a parole board after about one year, according to the district attorney’s office.” Wrong!

California has a determinate sentencing system for all those not sentence to a life top that precludes them from going in front the BPT (Board of Prison Terms). That means only those serving a sentence with a life sentence (other than those serving life without the possibility of parole) go to the board and only after serving the determinate part of their sentence, as in a 25 to life sentence with the 25 years being the determinate portion.

What this ADA probably means is that Ms. Bales is probably eligible for parole after about a year because of her time served in the county jail while awaiting the outcome of her case. If she was sentenced to 6 years 4 months then her sentence is translated into 2,310 days by CDCR, the court then deducts the “time served” plus any additional credits they deem proper and the rest is due to CDCR to enforce. So yea, maybe a year or so….


10/22/2019 11:45 am
ml1999

Do I have this right?


1. DUI

2. DUI caused a death

3. Texting while DUI

4. Fled the scene of the crime.


And she’s up for parole on a year? How is that possible? Female White Privilege?


I don’t care if the family forgave her, society is owed a debt, and we need deterrence.


10/22/2019 11:43 am
AmericaTheFree

No, no white female privilege, She received the maximum amount of time allowed by law for the crime she pled to.

Vehicular manslaughter, California Penal Code 192(c) PC , is punshible by 2, 4 or 6 years in prison, here aggravating circumstance of driving while drunk gave her the maximum sentence of 6 years, the 4 month enhancement came from her fleeing the scene.

Why is society owed a debt? A debt that will ultimately cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars to collect, why? Does she need to be held accountable, hell yes! But why not in such a way as she pays society back for the cost of prosecuting her. The family of the victim has already sought and received relief form the civil courts so that combined with their forgiveness would show me that their need for justice has been satisfied. If Ms. Bales sentence and the settlement they reached is enough for them why isn’t it enough for you? You have no stake in this, why should it matter how you feel?

Deterrence through tougher laws and stiffer sentences is pure pacifying BS….

“Five Things About Deterrence” – National Institute of Justice

1. The certainty of being caught is a vastly more powerful deterrent than the punishment.

2. Sending an individual convicted of a crime to prison isn’t a very effective way to deter crime.

3. Police deter crime by increasing the perception that criminals will be caught and punished.

4. Increasing the severity of punishment does little to deter crime.

5. There is no proof that the death penalty deters criminals.

https://nij.ojp.gov/topics/articles/five-things-about-deterrence


10/22/2019 2:03 pm
mercut1469

Excellent research ATF. You are spot on. But I’m afraid you’re wasting your time on this board. Most of the people on here have made up their minds already and facts just get in the way of their ideology.


10/22/2019 2:59 pm
﻿