Santa Maria Taco shop murder suspect arrested in Mexico

October 22, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The suspect accused of shooting and killing a 33-year-old man in Santa Maria earlier this month has been caught in Mexico and extradited to Santa Barbara County, police say. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 29-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez allegedly shot Jose Medina Gonzalez in front of 805 Tacos at 1018 Main Street. Following the shooting, Gonzalez died of his injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Hernandez was seen fleeing the scene in a silver 2013 Honda Fit. Eventually, Hernandez was arrested in Mexico with help from the United States Marshals Service, police said.

Authorities have booked Hernandez in Santa Barbara County Jail on a murder charge.

