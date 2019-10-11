Camera catches rogue attempting to break into Grover Beach home

October 11, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Grover Beach homeowner’s surveillance camera caught footage of a prowler, whom officers arrested, prancing around their porch early Thursday morning and trying to enter their home.

In the video, the prowler is seen sticking out his tongue, touching his head, flailing his arms, talking to himself, possibly ringing the doorbell and attempting to open the door to the house. The footage was recorded on a Ring doorbell camera at a home on Solana Court.

Officers learned of the prowler at about 2:50 a.m. and arrived at the scene within minutes, located Jamie Sills, 42, who then fled, but was later caught by officers, police said.

Officers booked Sills into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges related to prowling and narcotics.

Sills is not currently in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

The surveillance footage shows the importance of residents making sure their homes are locked at night, police said.

