One person killed, another injured in North County crash

October 11, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person died and another individual suffered major injuries early Friday morning after a vehicle went off a roadway northeast of Paso Robles and slammed into a tree.

The crash occurred at about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Estrella Road and Martingale Circle. Responders needed to extricate the deceased person from the vehicle, according to Cal Fire.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Officials have yet to release the identity of the victims.

Loading...