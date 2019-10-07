Drunk man caught driving wrong-way on Highway 46

October 7, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An intoxicated man managed to avoid crashing into other vehicles while driving the wrong-way on Highway 46 near Paso Robles early Sunday morning, but he did not managed to avoid arrest.

At about 2 a.m., Lorenzo Gonzalez Ortega, of San Miguel, was driving a small white sedan eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 46 near Mill Road, according to the CHP. Officers located Ortega’s vehicle near Whitley Gardens and tried to intercept it.

Ortega stopped his car facing east in a westbound lane, and turned the headlights off.

Officers quickly removed Ortega from the vehicle and moved the car out of the lane of traffic.

Officers arrested Ortega for DUI, driving with a suspended license and having multiple outstanding warrants totaling $145,000. Ortega is not currently in custody, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

The CHP thanks drivers who reported the wrong-way driver. The agency says tragedy was avoided because of the efforts of the individuals who reported the driver.

