Front Page  »  

Fentanyl overdose deaths spike in San Luis Obispo County

October 23, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department officials are warning of an “alarming” increase in deaths from fentanyl overdoses over the past five months.

Between May and October, 10 people died in SLO County as a result of toxic levels of fentanyl, according to the health department. Over the past four years, there were two deaths or fewer annually as a result of toxic levels of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100 times more potent than morphine and 30-50 times more potent than heroin. The opioid is used in health care to provide pain relief for severely ill or injured patients, such as those who have cancer or are recovering from surgery.

But, fentanyl is also illegally manufactured and sold outside of health care settings. Illicit fentanyl is sold as a powder or in other forms, including pills that look like prescription opioids.

Sometimes illicit fentanyl is mixed with other drugs, including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, with or without the user’s knowledge. Since fentanyl is so strong, a tiny amount can cause a person to stop breathing, according to the health department.

Toxicology reports from recent SLO County deaths show fentanyl was mixed with opioids and with stimulants, such as methamphetamine. Individuals who use stimulants may be less aware of the risks and signs of opioid overdose and less likely to have overdose reversal medicine available, health officials said.

Illicit fentanyl could be present in any drug bought on local streets, said SLO County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein in a statement.

“Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones to overdose,” Borenstein said. “We want everyone to know: illicit fentanyl is here in San Luis Obispo County and it brings a high risk of overdose. Any drug you buy on the street may be contaminated with lethal levels of fentanyl.”

The safest course of action is to not use illicit drugs, according to health officials.

For those who choose to use illicit drugs, they can reduce the risks by obtaining naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, which can reverse an opioid overdose. Drug users can also use testing strips to test for fentanyl; undergo treatment; and be aware of the signs of an overdose and ready to call 911.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
LAPS

Overdose characteristics for fentanyl are a bit different than stated in the press release.

A fentanyl Overdose happens very quickly. People tend to get very rigid, chest becomes stiff like a piece of wood, cannot breath, sometimes grasp their throat and die fast! Administer Naloxone immediately if you suspect an overdose. The window period is very short with a fent overdose.

If you can’t get their mouth open to do rescue breathing, clamp their lips closed with your fingers and breath in to their nostrils. If you have any questions please feel free to call or text SLO Bangers Syringe Exchange and Overdose Prevention Program at 805-458-0123


Vote Up0Vote Down 
10/23/2019 9:29 am
Jorge Estrada

So they die fast, like jumping off a cliff? So what do we do about that? During WWII the Japanese invented Meth, great for their special one way pilot missions. Today the drug is stronger and everywhere, I call it drug warfare but they die slow. Fast is best, for education.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
10/23/2019 10:07 am
ehuber34

With local defenders of the opioid industry (Debbie Arnold) blocking alternative methods of chronic pain management this will only get WAY WORSE.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
10/23/2019 9:10 am
Snoid

So we’ve invented a drug to combat another drug in the name of saving a drug addicts life. Drug addict are looked upon as scumbags,crackheads,crooks etc..Addiction comes in several flavors including alcoholism. Alcohol is celebrated, can be found everywhere, ruins and takes lives more than alcoholism. So when our government or?? create a fix for the common drunk who kills themselves or others with their addiction? Kinda hypocritical of mankind isn’t it? It’s about tax dollars isn’t it. Perhaps we assume a drug addict has no idea what their doing,hides inside and never gets in a vehicle. A drunk knows, but refrains before driving, therefore being in control? um..yeah right.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
10/23/2019 8:39 am
jimmy_me

New wine tasting rooms and new distilleries are front page news around here; these stories share the headlines with drunk drivers who kill people and get off easy. Any attempt to lower the legal blood alcohol limit for driving is met with outrage from the restaurant industry. Total hypocrisy. We all seem to do nothing but hope the next person killed is not us or one of our loved ones.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
10/23/2019 9:39 am
﻿