Firefighters quickly contain blaze at the Oceano Dunes
October 20, 2019
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A slow-moving fire broke out in vegetation at the Oceano Dunes on Sunday and burned four to five acres, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze started at about noon in an island of vegetation surrounded by sand. Firefighters managed to quickly stop the forward progress of the blaze.
By early afternoon, the fire was at 60 percent containment.
No structures were threatened by the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines