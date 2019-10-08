Santa Maria police hunting for alleged Taco shop killer

October 8, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Maria Police Department is searching for a man they believe shot and killed a 33-year-old man outside a taco shop on Sunday.

At about 3:30 p.m., 29-year-old Juan Carlos Hernandez allegedly shot Jose Medina Gonzalez in front of 805 Tacos at 1018 W. Main Street. Following the shooting, Gonzalez died of his injuries at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Hernandez was last seen fleeing the scene in a silver 2013 Honda Fit with the California license plate number 6WTU141, police said.

Authorities consider Hernandez to be armed and dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts to call 911 and not approach him.

