Court to decide the winner of a proposed PG&E takeover
October 8, 2019
Victims of the deadly wildfires started by Pacific Gas and Electric and a group of Wall Street hedge funds are working together to seize control of the utility company. Lawyers for the victims asked a bankruptcy judge on Monday to consider their takeover bid. [San Francisco Chronicle]
PG&E has a plan in place to pay insurers $11 billion, with a $8.4 billion cap to wildfire victims.
On the other side, bondholders and a bankruptcy committee that represent victims have proposed creating a trust of $14.5 billion to pay the claims of those who lost their homes or loved ones to the fires. Lawyers for the victims argued that PG&E had not offered victims enough money.
The bondholders asked U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali to let them advance their planned acquisition which includes an added $5 billion if a prolonged takeover fight delays payments to victims. Montali did not issue a ruling on Monday, though the judge said his decision would be quick.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines