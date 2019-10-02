Front Page  »  

Sherry Gong sentenced to six months in SLO County Jail

October 2, 2019

Sherry Gong

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo judge sentenced Sherry Gong, the wife of SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong, on Wednesday to about six months in jail for embezzling more than $32,000 from the booster club of the Atascadero High School band.

Judge Jacquelyn Duffy also sentenced Sherry Gong to three years of probation and ordered her to not serve as a volunteer or in a position involving financial management. Duffy rejected a motion filed by Gong’s attorney to reduce her convictions from felonies to misdemeanors.

In a surprise move in August, Gong pleaded guilty to three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement. Gong, who initially pleaded not guilty, changed her plea without reaching any agreement with prosecutors.

Before Gong entered her guilty plea, Duffy indicated she would grant probation but made no promise of how much jail time she would order Gong to serve. A defendant placed on probation for felony grand theft by embezzlement convictions can be required to serve a maximum of one year in county jail as a condition of probation.

If Gong violates her probation, she could be sentenced to state prison for the remainder of the maximum allowable sentence, which in Gong’s case, is four years and four months.

During Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, Gong said, “I feel sorry.” Gong had tears in her eyes as she made the remark. [KSBY]

A member of the Atascadero High band booster club read a statement saying Gong’s embezzlement of funds destroyed the financial security of the organization.

The criminal complaint filed by the district attorney’s office alleged Gong took $3,104 out of an Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club bank account on about July 5, 2017. Then on about April 24, 2018, Gong allegedly lifted $19,000 from a second booster club bank account. Later the same day, Gong allegedly took another $9,850 from another of the club’s accounts.

Gong’s attorney, Guy Galambos, previously said in a statement his client admitted to taking funds from the booster club, though she “borrowed” the money to address a family emergency. Galambos’s account of the personal use of booster club funds did not match the time of the embezzlement allegations in the criminal complaint.

Gong tried to recoup the money by borrowing from extended family members and selling some of her jewelry, her attorney said. Gong admitted her actions in an interview with Atascadero police detectives and presented replacement funds in the form of a cashier’s check.

Tommy Gong, who has supported his wife amid court proceedings, did not learn of the embezzlement case until after his wife’s interview with Atascadero police, Galambos said. Tommy Gong was never implicated in the case.

Sherry Gong is scheduled to report to jail on Dec. 2.


Mjd

Folks,


Recall Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy, she is weak-on-crime.


Instead of using the law to punish Sherry Gong, Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy has now sentenced Sherry Gong to serve only 90 days for stealing $32,000 dollars.


When will SLO County judges quit sweetheart justice to the wealthy and well-connected? Sherry Gong is the wife of liberal SLO County Recorder Tommy Gong, and she pled guilty to this felony behavior, making her subject to a 4year, 4 month sentence.


Sherry Gong ought to be sent to state prison for four years, not given a 90 day slap on the wrist.


Just sayin’


Vote Up3Vote Down 
10/02/2019 9:51 pm
mesaman1651

Another commentary on the sad state of of our justice system.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
10/02/2019 9:39 pm
NorthCountyLady

Very curious to know what Claire Eastin’s sentence will be. She stole $200,000.00 (at the very least) from a church (churches?). MySticOne, would this also be a class B felony? Does anyone else find it disturbing that Life Community Church of Templeton took 6 months to report a $200,000.00 theft to police? The Atascadero High School non profits reported Mrs. Gong’s theft as soon as it was discovered, which is something any reasonable organization or person would do. Stealing from God and children!! What is wrong with these women?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
10/02/2019 9:34 pm
JB Bronson

Not defending her sentence. At least she will do some time. Micheal Blank was allowed to retire, did not face charges, and rendered CRLA impotent for the future.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
10/02/2019 6:20 pm
shelworth

Is she going to the Pay to Stay Jail? or a real one?


Vote Up9Vote Down 
10/02/2019 4:32 pm
Rambunctious

Feather treatment for criminal swampers….


Vote Up3Vote Down 
10/02/2019 4:10 pm
kayaknut

Special treatment for the protected class once again. Does she at least have to pay back the money she stole, with interest and penalties?, probably not.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
10/02/2019 2:19 pm
Stunned

Curious to know what a “normal” sentence would look like in your eyes. I don’t have any point of reference on this.


Vote Up-7Vote Down 
10/02/2019 2:35 pm
kayaknut

Since she could have gotten 52 months I believe, something around 75% of that seems a good place to start, 39 months, with a must serve of 90% before early release, not a special deal of 6 months. Which we all know will be reduced to maybe 2 months and after that again she will ask for the felony charges to be dropped.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
10/02/2019 4:48 pm
MysticOne

According to a quick google search:


Class B felony. The value of the property is $25,000 or more. Penalties include a fine of up to $15,000, between five and 20 years in prison, or both. Embezzlement of property worth less than $950 is a misdemeanor, subjecting a defendant to a possible jail sentence of six months or less, and a fine of up to $1,000.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
10/02/2019 5:31 pm
﻿