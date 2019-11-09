Arroyo Grande City Council seeks a 60 percent pay raise
November 9, 2019
By CCT STAFF
The Arroyo Grande City Council will consider granting itself a 60 percent pay raise at its meeting on Tuesday, according to the agenda. [Cal Coast Times]
In September, Mayor Caren Ray-Russom asked staff to review council member salaries because other city councils were receiving more money. City council stipends were originally provided to cover the cost of attending meetings, but have since grown to include large benefit packages.
And while Arroyo Grande’s $405 monthly city council pay is the lowest, their medical package is the second largest in San Luis Obispo County, making their monthly pay with benefits in the upper range.
Monthly pay with health benefits for a council member and two dependents:
Arroyo Grande – $2,122
Atascadero – $1,414
Grover Beach – $600
Morro Bay – $1,138
Paso Robles – $2,158
Pismo Beach – $2,875
San Luis Obispo – $2,596
While looking to increase their monthly pay, the city council is also working to raise residential utility bills.
Currently experiencing a $3.5 million shortfall for infrastructure repairs, city officials are considering raising water and wastewater rates, and initiating a stormwater management tax.
On Tuesday, the council will consider four options: vote to increase their salaries by 60 percent; vote to increase council member salaries by 60 percent, and the mayor by more than 60 percent; make no changes; or provide staff with different instructions.
