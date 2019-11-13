Dead body found in the surf off Pismo Beach

November 12, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The dead body of a man was discovered in the surf off Pismo Beach Tuesday afternoon. Police have not yet identified the man.

Shortly after 3 p.m., a person walking on the beach noticed the the body in the surf.

Police arrived and discover the body of a dead male, and no identification. Deputies with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Coroner are assisting with the investigation.

The deceased man had suffered head trauma. Even so, police do not suspect foul play.

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the Pismo Beach Police Department at 805-773-2208.

Last week, 28-year-old Jacob Potter was reported missing. He was last seen at a hotel in Pismo Beach. Investigators are working to determine if the body is that of the missing man.

