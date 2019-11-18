Front Page  »  

Firefighters battle two SLO County structure fires

November 18, 2019

Arroyo Grande auto shop fire

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Fires broke out early Monday morning in both Arroyo Grande and Cayucos, with a business burning in the South County city and a home burning in the North Coast community, according to Cal Fire.

At about 3 a.m., a commercial building located at 850 Sheridan Road in Arroyo Grande caught on fire. The fire reportedly burned the Transmissions Carillo auto parts shop.

Likewise early Monday morning, a home located at 63 Coronado Avenue in Cayucos caught on fire. The blaze appears to have caused minor damage to the home.

Burned appliances outside Cayucos home

No one suffered injuries as a result of either blaze. Firefighters contained and established full control of both fires within two to three hours of their initial responses.


