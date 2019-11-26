Front Page  »  

Lawsuit challenges city’s right to ban natural gas appliances

November 26, 2019

By KAREN VELIE

A mere six weeks after the Berkeley City Council voted to ban natural gas appliances in new construction, the San Luis Obispo City Council followed suit. And now Berkeley is battling a lawsuit, and SLO could be next.

Last summer, noting plans to fight global warming, the Berkeley and SLO city councils voted for bans to begin in Jan. 2020. While some environmentalists touted the move as an important part of lowering carbon emission levels, opponents argued it would do little to change emission levels, while raising the cost of living in SLO.

In its lawsuit filed last Thursday in federal court, the California Restaurant Association argues the ban will damage the ability of international restaurants, which are prized in the Bay Area, to produce many of their favorite dishes.

The lawsuit also argues the Berkeley ordinance bypassed state and federal laws including the U.S. Energy Policy and Conservation Act.

Two months ago, attorney Saro Rizzo sent SLO a letter  in which he pointed out the errors in its ordinance, which he said would have a problem winning a legal challenge.

In late September, SLO City officials suspended the plan to phase out the use of natural gas appliances while they look into allegations Councilwoman Andy Pease violated conflict of interest rules by voting on the ordinance. Pease is a partner in Balance Green Consulting, a company in line to financially benefit from the city’s proposed energy policy.

In response to Rizzo’s letter, city administrators decided to revamp their ordinance. If the second draft is anything like the first, a group of businessmen and union workers plan on lodging a lawsuit against the city, Keith Gurnee said.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
aye-caramba

Mayor Harmon has been nothing but trouble, BIG trouble…. just saying “me too” to all of the baffling ideas coming out of SF and Berkeley. Cant wait for her to go.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
11/26/2019 7:39 pm
Shocked in MB

Politicians on the central coast trip over themselves in legislating issues on the periphery of reality instead of focusing on day to day issues that they can impact.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
11/26/2019 5:04 pm
jbt

Crooks all…disgusting!


Vote Up11Vote Down 
11/26/2019 4:18 pm
Mitch C

Our planet has been evolving since it was created over 4 billion years ago and will continue to evolve. Over a period of time the planet has been in many different configurations some favorable to human habitant some not. Some planet change has been positive: 15,000 years ago the Midwest was covered by massive glaciers, when the glaciers receded the great lakes were formed creating over 16% of the worlds fresh water supply (this is a positive effect of climate change).


The planet will continue to evolve and there is absolutely nothing that it’s inhabitants can do to change or stop, particularly if the majority of the world’s population is not on board with taking mitigating measures. The planet will change nothing we can do to change that.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
11/26/2019 2:03 pm
﻿