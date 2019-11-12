Pismo Beach woman critically injured in crash identified

November 12, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The California Highway Patrol has identified 57-year-old Cynthia Hawkins as the Pismo Beach woman who suffered major injuries in a crash Sunday evening. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before midnight, Justin Koslosky, 18, of Sovang was driving at a high rate of speed when the white sedan he was driving crashed into a black Nissan Sentra Hawkins was driving northbound on Highway 101 near the Highway 166 on-ramp. The impact propelled Hawkins’ sedan into the center median wall.

Hawkins suffered major injures. Medical personnel transported her to Marion Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, but because of the extent of her injures, she was transferred to Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara.

Koslosky’s sedan drove 40 feet off the roadway, rolled over and landed on its roof, according to the CHP.

Officers arrested Kolosky, who also suffered major injuries, on suspension of driving while intoxicated. Responders transported Koslosky to Marion Regional Medical Center, where he was admitted.

