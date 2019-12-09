Front Page  »  

More allegations of misconduct against Mountainbrook pastor

December 9, 2019

Pastor Thom O’Leary

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

New allegations against the embattled lead pastor of Mountainbrook Church have arisen, though officials are refraining from disclosing what the latest accusations entail.

Thom O’Leary, who has served as the lead pastor of Mountainbrook Church in San Luis Obispo for more than 22 years, was placed on paid leave last month amid allegations of groping and alcohol abuse. Mountainbrook Church indicated it would disclose more information about the ongoing investigation on Sunday, but congregants who attended a church meeting received no new details, sparking fresh criticism.

The church board placed O’Leary on paid leave on Nov. 4, a few days after learning of allegations against him. Board members also placed O’Leary’s wife, Sherry O’Leary, on leave. Sherry O’Leary, too, is a pastor at the church.

Mountainbrook Church has hired an outside firm to investigate the allegations against Tom O’Leary. The church released a statement saying it does not want to rush the investigation.

“While we understand that everyone wants to know what’s happening, it is far more important that we do this properly than to rush through it,” Mountainbrook Church said in a statement.

However, church officials also told media new allegations have arisen against O’Leary that are both serious and credible. The allegations reportedly have come from male and female church staffers.

Local author Tina Swithin, a member of the church, previously stated on Facebook that O’Leary is accused of groping interns and/or staff members, as well as other acts, including showing up at church and around town intoxicated.

Swithin, as well as other members of the congregation, criticized Mountainbrook following Sunday’s church meeting for not revealing more information and for disclosing less to congregants than to media.

“They are sending emails to the media about new allegations and I, as a ten-year member of the church sat through a meeting that delivered zero information,” Swithin wrote in a Facebook post Sunday night. “I should have stayed home and watched the news.”

There reportedly has been no criminal investigation launched pertaining to the allegations against the Mountainbrook pastor.

O’Leary has close ties to local law enforcement. He serves as the chaplain for the San Luis Obispo Police Department and serves on the SLO Police Chief’s Roundtable.

Additionally, O’Leary has served as the pastor for the Cal Poly football team, and he also led a prayer beside President Donald Trump. The president described O’Leary as a “great pastor.”

While O’Leary and his wife remain on leave, Rick and Becky Olmstead, senior leaders of Mountainbrook’s parent organization VineyardUSA, are serving as interim pastors at the San Luis Obispo church.


slomark

“O’Leary has close ties to local law enforcement. He serves as the chaplain for the San Luis Obispo Police Department…”


He’ll get a slap on the wrist.


12/09/2019 1:15 pm
DocT

Back a couple decades, perhaps not quite 20 years, I visited several local non-denominational churches, and events that these churches were hosting, one of which was at Mountain Brook. I don’t remember which as which, just the overall theme.


In each of these, the “message” went something like: “Jesus fogives you! No matter who you are, or what you’ve done, Jesus is reaching out to forgive, heal, restore, redeem, etc.” At one event in particular there were a couple guys dressed up like motorcycle gang members who testified about how Jesus saved them from a life of crime, booze, drugs and sex and how they were part of something called, “celebrate recovery.”


Question: do people who habitually attend these types of services actually believe that Jesus heals, forgives and so forth? If they do, is there some provision that states that none of this applies to pastors?


Perhaps it’s time for pastor Tom to put on a motorcycle jacket and testify to how Jesus healed him from a life of booze, and pre-sex……..then the congregants could again applaud him.


12/09/2019 12:38 pm
MrYan

DocT, there is no provision however for them to “forget” transgressions, just forgive them.


I may forgive someone who embezzles; but it would be foolish to forget about it and leave them in charge of the check book. Would it not?


Sitting in the pew i am sure he’d be welcomed; as he should be.


Don’t hang their religion around the necks and tell them he has to remain their leader or they are less Christian for it.


That is a stretch. And it mis-represents their teachings.


12/09/2019 1:35 pm
Bert

He’ll simply blame it on his “medical problem”, being an alcoholic, and then we can’t be mad at him anymore. Or something along those lines.


12/09/2019 11:51 am
