North County woman found in car submerged in Lake Nacimiento

December 24, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s dive team found the body of a missing North County woman inside her vehicle in Lake Nacimiento on Monday.

Jyll Stevens, 45, went missing after eating dinner with friends in Heritage Ranch on Dec. 20. Stevens said she was heading home and then left the residence where the dinner was held. Stevens did not return home.

Amid the search for Stevens, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s officials asked residents of the Heritage Ranch area to search through home surveillance footage to see if they had recordings of a 2009 red Toyota Yaris two-door hatchback.

Detectives, along with the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and dive teams, searched for Stevens in the Heritage Ranch area on Monday. Then at about 3 p.m., divers found the red Toyota submerged in Lake Nacimiento with Stevens’ deceased body inside the vehicle.

An investigation into Stevens’ death and disappearance is ongoing.

