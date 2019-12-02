Reckless driver allegedly kills one person near San Luis Obispo

December 2, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly driving recklessly Sunday evening on Highway 227 between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande when she struck two vehicles, killing one person. [KSBY]

At about 6 p.m., the woman was traveling northbound on Highway 227 in a white Yukon XL near Cold Canyon Landfill when she rammed into another car, causing it to spin out.

After the initial collision, with a child inside the car, the woman continued driving northbound and then swerved into the southbound lane of the highway, crashing into a Honda SUV. The driver of the Honda died at the scene of the crash.

Both the 22-year-old woman and the child in her car suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The CHP is investigating the crash. It is unclear whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the victim or the suspect.

