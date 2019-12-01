Front Page  »  

Santa Barbara man accused of flashing children

December 1, 2019

Bryant Colby Sluder

By CCT STAFF

Santa Barbara police arrested a 31-year-old  man on Saturday who illegally exposed himself to several female juveniles on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara.

Shortly after noon, multiple people called 911 to report a man had exposed himself to young girls. The man had left before the victim’s told their parents what had occurred.

Officers flooded the area and spotted Bryant Colby Sluder, who matched the suspect’s description.

Witnesses then positively identified Sluder, who police booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail detainer.


