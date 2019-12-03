Front Page  »  

SLO man killed in DUI crash identified

December 2, 2019

Chelsea Stiles

By CCT STAFF

The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Sunday in a DUI crash on Highway 227 between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande as 72-year-old Terry Tilton.

At about 6 p.m., Chelsea Stiles, 26, of Arroyo Grande was traveling northbound on Highway 227 in a white GMC near Cold Canyon Landfill when she rammed into a car, causing it to spin out.

After the initial collision, with a child inside her car, Stiles continued driving northbound and then swerved into the southbound lane of the highway, crashing into Tilton’s Honda. Tilton died at the scene of the crash.

Both the 26-year-old woman and her 1-year-old child suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Officers have charged Stiles with driving under the influence.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
aye-caramba

That could have been any one of us or our families/friends killed by this drunk gal. PLUS she lacked the self awareness to not place her child at severe risk. It has injured her child and killed another. The consequence must be significant.


12/02/2019 9:46 pm
Ralph Snart

Wow, she ruined 3+ lives within seconds and traumatized many others… sad.


12/02/2019 8:59 pm
slomark

It seems like SLO county is a killing zone on the roads. One after another. Autonomous cars can’t come soon enough. And either can a court separating this woman from her child.


12/02/2019 5:22 pm
