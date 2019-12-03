SLO man killed in DUI crash identified

December 2, 2019

By CCT STAFF

The California Highway Patrol has identified the man killed Sunday in a DUI crash on Highway 227 between San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande as 72-year-old Terry Tilton.

At about 6 p.m., Chelsea Stiles, 26, of Arroyo Grande was traveling northbound on Highway 227 in a white GMC near Cold Canyon Landfill when she rammed into a car, causing it to spin out.

After the initial collision, with a child inside her car, Stiles continued driving northbound and then swerved into the southbound lane of the highway, crashing into Tilton’s Honda. Tilton died at the scene of the crash.

Both the 26-year-old woman and her 1-year-old child suffered moderate injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Officers have charged Stiles with driving under the influence.

