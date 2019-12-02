Thieves snatch hemp from grow in Orcutt

December 2, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Two Santa Maria men allegedly stole a car, which they then used as a getaway vehicle when they plundered a hemp grow in Orcutt on Sunday afternoon. [KSBY]

At about 2 p.m., a security guard reported a theft from a hemp grow off Clark Avenue and Dominion Road. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials say the suspects, an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, stole about $350 worth of hemp products.

The suspects fled the grow in the stolen vehicle, but then crashed it nearby. The men then fled by foot. Sheriff’s deputies caught up with and arrested the suspects.

Deputies were expected to book the suspects in Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony crop theft, auto theft and possession of a stolen vehicle. Sheriff’s officials have yet to release the names of the suspects.

