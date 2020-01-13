Attorney General investigating alleged racial profiling at Cal Poly

January 13, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The California Attorney General’s Office is currently investigating an alleged racial profiling incident that occurred last year at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo. [Mustang News]

On an undisclosed date last fall, a faculty member who is not white was searched and handcuffed by university police during a traffic stop on campus.

Police searched the faculty member for weapons and placed the person in handcuffs and then released the individual without issuing a citation or providing an explanation, according to the Cal Poly Faculty Union.

The incident was initially announced in a faculty union email on Nov. 14. University administrators say they were not aware of the incident prior to receiving the email.

Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier said the case has now been turned over to the deputy attorney general. The university’s Office of Equal Opportunity is also investigating the case.

Officials have not released the identity of the faculty member whom campus police allegedly profiled.

History professor Lewis Call, the president of the faculty union, said the union has not released the faculty member’s name because of privacy and retribution concerns. The faculty member continues to fear being stopped again by campus police.

