San Luis Obispo police searching for alleged two thieves

January 13, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo police are searching for two thieves who allegedly stole from several businesses in the city over the weekend.

At about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a theft occurred at a department store, Police Chief Deanna Cantrell stated in a tweet. Cantrell’s tweet included an image from surveillance footage showing the alleged thief holding and examining a jacket.

The second theft occurred at a grocery store on Broad Street at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The alleged thief was driving a black Dodge Charger, Cantrell stated in a separate tweet.

Surveillance footage of the alleged grocery store thief shows the man pushing a shopping cart through an aisle or aisles.

Anyone who has information about the thefts is asked to contact the SLO Police Department.

Loading...