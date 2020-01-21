Deputies searching for the robber of a convenience store in Oceano

January 20, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies are looking for a man who robbed the Oceano Market on Monday morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., an Hispanic man wearing dark blue or black clothing and sunglasses entered the Oceano Market in the 1700 block of Front Street, approached the clerk, demanded money and brandished a gun, according to deputies. The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Witnesses saw the robber get into a a mid-size white Honda coupe with another man. The car then headed south toward Los Berros Road.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the robbery to contact the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550.

