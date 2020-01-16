Grover Beach pot shop runs dance studio out of business

January 16, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The Coastal Dance and Music Academy in Grover Beach announced they are shutting down in February because of issues with Natural Healing Center, a recreational marijuana shop.

After Natural Healing Center purchased the property where the dance studio operates, it offered to pay to move the studio, according to the owners of the dance studio (CDMA). Natural Healing Center planned to transform the complex into all cannabis related businesses.

“Three years ago, when Natural Healing Center (NHC) and partners began the process of buying the buildings of which we are a part, they told us at our first meeting with them of their plans to turn the area into a cannabis campus,” according to the dance studio’s website. “Knowing CDMA has a lease through April of 2030, they said that they would move us, it would be seamless, cost neutral, and it would be an equal or better facility.

“A week later, at our second meeting, they threatened that if we didn’t relocate, they would run us out of business. No viable proposal was ever provided to CDMA to relocate. It is now three years later, and unfortunately, they have succeeded at what they threatened.”

Over the past three years, concerns over operating a dance studio next to a pot shop and issues with the city and Natural Healing Center resulted in a loss of students, “to the point that simply makes it financially impossible to continue in business,” according to CDMA.

“As Natural Healing Center and partners never offered a viable and cost neutral option for us to relocate, we had no choice but to remain where we are and to pursue legal options,” according to CDMA. “Unfortunately, getting to trial can take years, and the marijuana operation is well funded and delaying – even refusing to meet and/or mediate.

“We are determined to see this through, but tragically CDMA cannot continue in business. We will forever cherish the time that we had together and will miss you dearly. We wish for you all the best that life has to offer.”

