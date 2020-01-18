High-speed chase ends in arrests in Paso Robles

By CCT STAFF

Officers arrested two men who led California Highway Patrol officers on a high-speed chase that started in Monterey county and ended in Paso Robles on Friday, for allegedly transporting drugs for sale with a sawed-off shotgun in the car.

Shortly before 2 p.m., an officer attempted to pull over a white Toyota Camry for speeding, but the driver failed to stop and headed south into San Luis Obispo County. The driver got off on 17th Street and circled around in an attempt to reenter the highway.

But officers had deployed a spike strip near the intersection of highways 46 and 101, which disabled the vehicle.

Inside the Camry, officers discovered a sawed-off shotgun and illegal drugs.

Officers arrested Tyler Phillips, 29, and Paul Scrimshire, 37, and booked them into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of transporting drugs for sale and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Phillips is also facing additional charges of evading an officer and bringing a controlled substance into a jail.

