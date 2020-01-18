Two Paso Robles High School students accused of battery
January 18, 2020
By CCT STAFF
After a video of an altercation went viral, Paso Robles High School officials and a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy opened an investigation into two students for battery. [KSBY]
Last week, a high school student was videotaped punching another boy at the Lillian Larsen Elementary School playground in San Miguel. The victim previously attended elementary and middle school in San Miguel.
The suspects are both Paso Robles High School students.
The investigation is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines