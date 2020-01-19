Man killed in crash in rural Arroyo Grande

By CCT STAFF

A 31-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in a single vehicle crash in rural Arroyo Grande.

Shortly after 10 p.m., a jeep was involved in a rollover crash on the 9800 block of Huasna Road. One person was killed and another was airlifted to Mariam Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of moderate injuries.

Two other people, who were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, refused medical treatment.

Officials are not releasing the name of the deceased man pending notification of his net of kin. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

