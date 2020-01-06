SLO police suspect no foul play in woman’s death

January 5, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The San Luis Obispo Police Department officials do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a 29-year-old woman whose body was found Saturday morning on a city sidewalk.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller asked the police department to perform a welfare check on an unresponsive female on the 4400 block of Poinsettia Street near Lilly Lane. Paramedics performed first aid, but were unable to save the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

While investigators do not yet know the cause of death, they do not suspect foul play, according to a press release

Investigators have scheduled an autopsy.

