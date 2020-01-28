Front Page  »  

Supreme Court upholds Trump rule on immigrant welfare

January 28, 2020

By CCT STAFF

The United States Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision on Monday upheld a Trump Administration rule making it more difficult for immigrants who use government aid programs like food stamps, Medicaid and housing assistance to obtain green cards. [New York Times]

Last August, the Trump Administration enacted a change to the “public charge” rule, a regulation that stems from the Immigration Act of 1882 that is intended to prevent immigrants who are unable to provide for themselves from draining public coffers. The Trump Administration’s change to the rule expanded the criteria that could disqualify immigrants from receiving green cards.

Under the rule in the past, officials could deny permanent legal status to immigrants who had a history of long-term institutionalization or of collecting substantial and sustained monetary assistance. Fewer than 1 percent of green card applicants had previously been disqualified on public-charge grounds.

The changes to the rule broadened public charge criteria to include non-cash benefits for basic needs like housing or food that an immigrant collected over any 12 months during a 36-month period. The rule change also counts receiving two different types of benefits in a single month as two months, rather than one.

Various organizations and jurisdictions challenged the rule change, including some in California. Multiple judges then issued injunctions against the rule change.

On Monday, five conservative Supreme Court justices made up the majority, which voted to uphold the rule and lift the injunctions.

Justices Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion in which they commented on the growing problem of lower court judges issuing nationwide injunctions. Gorsuch stated the Supreme Court must confront this practice and that the routine issuance of universal injunctions creates chaos for litigants, the government, courts and those affected by the conflicting decisions.

In recent years, it has become common practice for judges to issue injunctions against Trump Administration immigration policies, which the Supreme Court has now upheld on multiple occasions.

The Trump Administration has argued the rule change upheld on Monday promotes self-sufficiency and personal responsibility. Opponents have argued the expansion of the public charge rule harms safety net programs and results in decreased use of public services by noncitizens.


mercut1469

I seem to remember from my history books that quite a large number of Jews were prevented from emigrating to the United States from Nazi Germany in the 1930’s because of the so-called “public charge” policy. Since their wealth had been confiscated by Hitler they would need some sort of assistance when they arrived and so were denied entrance.


I have a good solution for this problem—force farmers and contractors to pay realistic wages to immigrant labor so they don’t have apply for food stamps or medicaid. The brunt of immigrants I have dealt with—over 40 years working in local agriculture—don’t want a handout, but are willing to do just about anything to make a livable wage.


01/28/2020 2:13 pm
Jorge Estrada

I had to get a green card at the time of my adoption, became a Naturalized Citizen and never sponged off of the tax payers. The process is called, “legal immigration”. For those who prefer to pay taxes to educate, medicate and in every way facilitate illegals, I can support that if you are willing to bring them into your house hold and be financially responsible for them. That process is called “Truth”.


01/28/2020 11:43 am
sharshofar

Our country was built on self sufficiency I thank God for our President. As a previous business owner I could never compete with the welfare programs because they paid more in benefits and pay than what minimum wage cost were. This will give those who have come to our country for freedom and opportunity to truly experience that. It’s about time!


01/28/2020 10:22 am
oldtimer

Firstly, lol at your ideology without facts or merrit saying people should suffer like the good ol days, psychopathic, You must have been paying in peanuts then, literally it would seem, or exploiting poor or illegal work, teens, children, slaves for labor; like the good ol days, or now bankrupt and bilking the system? Idk what country you’re thinking of where welfare benefits give any economic mobility for the disadvantaged, it’s sure as heck not the USA. And this counties minimum wage is way lower than up north, yet rents are the same. Selfishness will lead to the downfall. What about trickle down economics?? Gotta trickle it down some how. Lol, 30 dollars monthly in food stamps and 50 dollar weekly unemployment will get me a mortgage for sure hahaha. Oh that gosh darn section 8 and programs to help the poor!! They should just work harder! Lol, and Corporations didn’t pay taxes and people hide their money offshore and avoid taxes, oh you’re silly ha. I wonder what president and his son in laws fathers went to prison for tax evasion, give a guess, think hard.


01/28/2020 11:29 am
IDBOUND

In almost all countries in the world if a person seeks long term stay or citizenship the person must provide proof of ability to support ones self .Immigarants of the early 1900s came here and worked hard built a life for their families …As a citizen myself I have never received welfare unemployment etc . I have never had health AKA medical insurance or dental , when was offered by employers I just had them add what portion their cost would be to my paycheck …When I’ve needed medical or dental care I paid cash …When my kids were in my home we had a zero interest medical credit card .Yes I did have to pay Obama care fines but saved me thousands and no I don’t have to have the New mandated but illegal California mandated insurance as I only live a small portion of the year in California .I agree with supreme court there should be no free lunch and no handouts to illegal invaders seeking the money grab …I worked 110 hour work weeks for over 25 years


01/28/2020 9:58 am
﻿