Tanker truck full of bleach overturns in Oceano

January 9, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A tanker truck full of bleached overturned in Oceano Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP.

At about 12:20 p.m., a caller reported a tanker crashed near Silver Spur Place and Creek Road. The white semi truck went around a corner too quickly and overturned, according to the CHP.

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries. Authorities have yet to release further details about the accident.


cooperdog

Always thought the gene pool needed some chlorine.


01/09/2020 3:29 pm
laftch

That’s a good one.


01/09/2020 5:14 pm
Side_Show_Bob

That town needs a pretty severe disinfecting so….


01/09/2020 2:24 pm
