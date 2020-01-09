Tanker truck full of bleach overturns in Oceano

January 9, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A tanker truck full of bleached overturned in Oceano Thursday afternoon, according to the CHP.

At about 12:20 p.m., a caller reported a tanker crashed near Silver Spur Place and Creek Road. The white semi truck went around a corner too quickly and overturned, according to the CHP.

It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries. Authorities have yet to release further details about the accident.

