CHP increases enforcement in Shandon
January 9, 2020
By CCT STAFF
The California Highway Patrol has stepped up traffic enforcement in Shandon in response to multiple complaints.
Residents have reported drivers who appear to be ignoring a four-way stop sign at Center and 1st streets, near Shandon schools. The CHP responded by increasing patrols.
In just a couple of days, officers issued a handful of citations for stop sign and cell phone violations.
“Be aware and be safe,” the CHP said on Facebook. “Please, come to a complete stop and do not drive distracted. Our goal is that everyone makes it safely to their destination.”
