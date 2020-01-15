Woman accused of stabbing teen in the neck in Paso Robles
January 15, 2020
By CCT STAFF
Paso Robles Police are looking for a 24-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy in the neck on Tuesday in a trailer parked in the Woodland Plaza parking lot.
Following the stabbing, the teen fled to a local business located nearby. Paramedics then transported the teen to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
The alleged assailant, Michaela Twyman, was last seen leaving the trailer by foot minutes after the stabbing. Officers recovered a folding pocketknife, believed to be the weapon used in the assault.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464 and ask for Detective Bryce Lickness.
