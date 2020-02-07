Dozens arrested in Central Coast human trafficking operation

February 6, 2020

By CCT STAFF

As part of a yearly statewide human trafficking crackdown, law enforcement agencies on the Central Coast recently arrested three pimps, 22 prostitutes and 14 Johns. Officials are not releasing the names of those arrested because of the ongoing investigations.

The sixth annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild was executed during January to correlate with National Human Trafficking Awareness month and was focused on rescuing victims of human trafficking and aiding them in rebuilding their lives.

Deputies targeted massage parlors where there have been reports of illegal sexual activity. Charges ranged from prostitution, pimping to possession of drugs and firearms.

The Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s offices, local police departments, and the FBI participated in the sting operation.

Loading...