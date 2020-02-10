Los Osos man faces up to 30-years in prison for drug charges

February 9, 2020

By CCT STAFF

A Los Osos man is facing up to 30-years in prison after he was arrested on Saturday for two methamphetamine related felony drug charges in Lyon County, Iowa.

On Feb. 8, a deputy, with the help of a K9, discovered Daryl Blair, 35, was in possession of illegal drugs. The deputy transported Blair to the Lyon County Jail, raising the total number of inmates to 14, 10 of whom are from other states, according to the sheriff’s department.

Authorities are charging Blair with felony intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted on the two felony charges, Blair faces up to 30-years in prison.

