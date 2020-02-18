Police searching for vandal who slashed tires of 16 vehicles in SLO

February 18, 2020

By CCT STAFF

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a vandal or vandals who slashed tires on a total of 16 vehicles early Saturday morning.

The tire slashing spree occurred between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m., according to police. At about 8:15 a.m., officers discovered the tires of multiple vehicles had been punctured in the area of the 900 block of Johnson Avenue.

A vandal had also broken off the top of a tree that was recently planted by the city. Likewise, one motorcycle was pushed over, police said.

Officers walked the 900 block of Johnson, the 1300 block of Palm Street, the 800 block of Pepper Street and the 1400 and 1500 blocks of Mill Street. But, they did not find any evidence or surveillance footage that would further their investigation.

Nonetheless, an investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the case is asked to contacted Officer Marissa Womack at (805) 594-8038.

