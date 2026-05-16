Teen mother reportedly flees with infant

May 16, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Maria Police Department is asking the public for help with locating a teenage mother who disappeared with her infant.

Juliana Isaias-Santiago and her 8-month-old girl were last seen near Tommie Kunst Junior High School in Santa Maria, according to the city’s police department.

Isaias-Santiago is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

The teen was accompanied by her daughter. Anyone who has seen them or knows their whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

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