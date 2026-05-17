Stabbing, shooting reported within 30-minute span in Santa Maria

May 17, 2026

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A stabbing in Santa Maria left a victim critically wounded Saturday evening. Within a half hour of the stabbing, a shooting was reported in the northern Santa Barbara County city.

Shortly before 7 p.m., a caller reported a stabbing victim in a vehicle parked in the In-N-Out Burger parking lot. Officers arrived and found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Responders transported the victim to the Marian Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in critical condition.

The initial investigation revealed the stabbing was in the 200 block of E. Plaza Drive.

Shortly after 7 p.m., witnesses reported hearing gunfire and seeing suspects fleeing in the area of 2326 S. Broadway. The suspects reportedly fled in a silver Dodge Durango.

Officers later located the vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Boone. Several occupants of the vehicle then fled by foot, but police managed to take three suspects into custody.

While investigating, officers recovered firearms and shell casings from the scene. Investigators identified one suspect as the alleged shooter based on witness statements, video evidence and descriptions of clothing.

Both the stabbing and shooting remain under investigation. Officers ask that anyone who has information about the cases contact the Santa Maria Police Department.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...