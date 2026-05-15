Bike SLO County leader enters plea in child molestation case

May 15, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

The former executive director of Bike SLO County pleaded no contest on Thursday to one count for molesting his 6-year-old step-granddaughter in a hot tub last year.

As a result of his plea, Richard Ellison is facing a sentence of up to one year in the San Luis Obispo County Jail and three years probation. His sentencing hearing is on July 28.

During a preliminary hearing on April 2, District Attorney Dan Dow described a letter Ellison sent the victim’s mother apologizing for hurting the child and her family. As a result of the plea, the child will not need to testify.

On March 30, 2025, the 6-year-old and her parents, who were visiting from Colorado, were having dinner at Ellison’s home in Arroyo Grande. Ellison had nodded off at the dining table while drinking wine before the child asked if she could get into the hot tub. Ellison agreed to take her.

Later that evening while the child’s mother was getting her ready for bed, the child said that grandpa said we have a secret, according to witnesses. The child then informed her mother that Ellison had taken his trunks off and showed the child his penis.

In addition to his role at Bike SLO County, before his retirement Ellison was Cal Poly University’s associate vice president for university advancement.

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