Gas prices flat in San Luis Obispo County, find lowest costs

May 17, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Amid a decrease in gasoline demand, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County remained flat last week at $6.29 a gallon, according to AAA.

In California, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped one cent to $6.14 last week. Nationally, gas prices fell one cent to $4.51 a gallon.

“Today’s national average is a couple cents lower than last week, but with crude oil prices hovering in the $100/barrel range, pump prices remain elevated,” according to AAA. “Travelers are preparing to hit the road in record numbers next week, and drivers will be facing the highest Memorial Day gas prices in four years.”

SLO County currently has the 13th highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $7.07. Imperial County boasts the lowest average cost at $5.83 a gallon.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Fastrip Fuel & Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.69 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.71 Sinclair – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.73 Valero – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.75 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.79 Anchor Gas – Morro Bay, Main Street: $5.81 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, 254 Santa Rosa Street: $5.85 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.87 Poppy – Pismo Beach, Five Cities Drive: $5.89 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.89

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