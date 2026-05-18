Why is a Democrat supporting Adam Verdin for supervisor?

May 18, 2026

By KAREN WHITE

Character counts a lot more than a political designation in a local election.

That is why this lifelong Democrat is voting for Adam Verdin to serve as South San Luis Obispo County Supervisor, not the other guy. And that is why I am telling all my friends, and anyone else who will listen, that Verdin (Republican) has proven to me he will be the best person to serve our interests on the SLO County board.

When you spend volunteer time trying to serve your community like I have, you get to learn, first hand, how things (and people) work. For me it was years on the Oceano Community Services District. And I am still sit on the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano (VACO).

Verdin has served Oceano (his home town) and the South County in all ways. He has supported VACO both verbally and financially. The other guy, (yes, Jimmy Paulding) threatened this fledgling group in a conflict over bylaws.

During the discussion (I had written part of them), he told the whole group that if “we” did not do what he wanted, he would disband the group. Pretty clear. We changed the bylaws.

At a Halcyon meeting, some 50 persons heard Paulding say he would not support a candidate in an Oceano Community Services District election. Later he supported his friend Charlie Varni.

Paulding proposed annexing Oceano to Grover Beach, and I asked him, what would happen to Halcyon, the federal historic district within the OCSD boundaries where I live. His answer was “what do you want me to do?” Not exacly helpful.

I have every reason to believe Paulding does not like me. He appears to makes it abundantly clear when we meet. I smile and say “hello.” He rarely does.

That is the same way he treats Oceano. As an example, he made no effort to appear, send a representative, or write a message when the new complex at the Oceano Sanitation District was dedicated. All the other local, regional and state representatives had a presence. He has yet to show up for a VACO event, even Oceano’s last Christmas Tree lighting.

I am aware this could just be a glowing message of supposed for Adam Verdin. But, in crossing the political line, I feel I need to explain why Paulding will never get this Dem’s vote. It is not political. It is personal experiences.

Karen White served on the Oceano Community Services District Board for 10 years. She currently serves on the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano.

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